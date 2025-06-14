Live Radio
LSU 4, Arkansas 1

The Associated Press

June 14, 2025, 10:04 PM

LSU Arkansas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 4 6 4 Totals 29 1 4 1
Pearson rf 4 0 0 1 Davalan lf 4 0 1 0
Frey dh 4 0 0 0 W.Aloy ss 3 0 1 0
Jones 1b 5 0 0 0 Maxwell rf 4 0 0 0
Milam ss 4 1 2 0 Helfrick c 4 0 0 0
Hernandez c 3 1 1 0 K.Aloy dh 2 0 0 0
Curiel lf 2 1 1 1 Kozeal 2b 3 0 1 0
Dickinson 2b 4 1 1 0 Iredale 3b 3 0 0 0
Stanfield cf 4 0 1 1 Robinett 1b 3 1 1 1
Braswell III 3b 3 0 0 1 Thomas Jr. cf 3 0 0 0

2B_Milam (13). HR_Robinett (3). RBI_Pearson (33), Curiel (53), Stanfield (29), Braswell iii (18), Robinett (13).

LSU 030 000 010 4
Arkansas 000 001 000 1
IP H R ER BB SO
LSU
Anderson W 7 3 1 1 2 7
Shores 1 0 0 0 0 2
Evans S 1 1 0 0 0 1
Arkansas
Root L 1 2/3 2 3 3 2 2
Gaeckle 6 3 1 1 1 10
Gibler 1 1 0 0 1 3
Foutch 0 1/3 0 0 0 0 1

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Sports
