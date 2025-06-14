LSU 4, Arkansas 1

LSU Arkansas ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 4 6 4 Totals 29 1 4 1…

LSU Arkansas ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 4 6 4 Totals 29 1 4 1 Pearson rf 4 0 0 1 Davalan lf 4 0 1 0 Frey dh 4 0 0 0 W.Aloy ss 3 0 1 0 Jones 1b 5 0 0 0 Maxwell rf 4 0 0 0 Milam ss 4 1 2 0 Helfrick c 4 0 0 0 Hernandez c 3 1 1 0 K.Aloy dh 2 0 0 0 Curiel lf 2 1 1 1 Kozeal 2b 3 0 1 0 Dickinson 2b 4 1 1 0 Iredale 3b 3 0 0 0 Stanfield cf 4 0 1 1 Robinett 1b 3 1 1 1 Braswell III 3b 3 0 0 1 Thomas Jr. cf 3 0 0 0

2B_Milam (13). HR_Robinett (3). RBI_Pearson (33), Curiel (53), Stanfield (29), Braswell iii (18), Robinett (13).

LSU 030 000 010 — 4 Arkansas 000 001 000 — 1

IP H R ER BB SO

LSU Anderson W 7 3 1 1 2 7 Shores 1 0 0 0 0 2 Evans S 1 1 0 0 0 1

Arkansas Root L 1 2/3 2 3 3 2 2 Gaeckle 6 3 1 1 1 10 Gibler 1 1 0 0 1 3 Foutch 0 1/3 0 0 0 0 1

