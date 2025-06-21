Live Radio
LSU 1, Coastal Carolina 0

The Associated Press

June 21, 2025, 9:54 PM

Coastal Carolina LSU
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 28 0 3 0 Totals 30 1 6 1
Bodine c 2 0 0 0 Curiel lf 3 1 1 0
Alexander lf 3 0 1 0 Frey dh 4 0 0 0
Barthol 2b 4 0 0 0 Milam ss 3 0 2 1
Mitchell 3b 2 0 0 0 Brown rf 4 0 1 0
Pado rf 4 0 1 0 Jones 1b 4 0 0 0
Thorndyke 1b 4 0 0 0 Hernandez c 3 0 1 0
Mihos dh 4 0 1 0 Stanfield cf 3 0 0 0
Dooley ss 1 0 0 0 Dickinson 2b 3 0 1 0
Sykes cf 4 0 0 0 Braswell III 3b 3 0 0 0

E_Barthol. 2B_Pado (6), Milam (14). RBI_Milam (57).

Coastal Carolina 000 000 000 0
LSU 100 000 00x 1
IP H R ER BB SO
Coastal Carolina
Flukey L 6 4 1 1 2 9
Carbone 2 2 0 0 0 2
LSU
Anderson W 9 3 0 0 5 10

