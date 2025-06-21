LSU 1, Coastal Carolina 0

|Coastal Carolina
|
|
|
|
|
|LSU
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|28
|0
|3
|0
|
|Totals
|30
|1
|6
|1
|
|Bodine c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Curiel lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Alexander lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Frey dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barthol 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Milam ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Mitchell 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brown rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pado rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Jones 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thorndyke 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernandez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mihos dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stanfield cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dooley ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dickinson 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Sykes cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Braswell III 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
E_Barthol. 2B_Pado (6), Milam (14). RBI_Milam (57).
|Coastal Carolina
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|LSU
|100
|000
|00x
|—
|1
|Coastal Carolina
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Flukey L
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|9
|Carbone
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|LSU
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Anderson W
|9
|
|3
|0
|0
|5
|10
