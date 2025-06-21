LSU 1, Coastal Carolina 0

Coastal Carolina LSU ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 28 0 3 0 Totals 30 1 6…

Coastal Carolina LSU ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 28 0 3 0 Totals 30 1 6 1 Bodine c 2 0 0 0 Curiel lf 3 1 1 0 Alexander lf 3 0 1 0 Frey dh 4 0 0 0 Barthol 2b 4 0 0 0 Milam ss 3 0 2 1 Mitchell 3b 2 0 0 0 Brown rf 4 0 1 0 Pado rf 4 0 1 0 Jones 1b 4 0 0 0 Thorndyke 1b 4 0 0 0 Hernandez c 3 0 1 0 Mihos dh 4 0 1 0 Stanfield cf 3 0 0 0 Dooley ss 1 0 0 0 Dickinson 2b 3 0 1 0 Sykes cf 4 0 0 0 Braswell III 3b 3 0 0 0

E_Barthol. 2B_Pado (6), Milam (14). RBI_Milam (57).

Coastal Carolina 000 000 000 — 0 LSU 100 000 00x — 1

IP H R ER BB SO

Coastal Carolina Flukey L 6 4 1 1 2 9 Carbone 2 2 0 0 0 2

LSU Anderson W 9 3 0 0 5 10

