Louisville 8, Arizona 3

|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|Louisville
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|3
|11
|3
|
|Totals
|34
|8
|13
|7
|
|Summerhill rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alicea ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Walton cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Moore cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|White ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Klein c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Guzman c
|5
|2
|2
|2
|
|Munroe 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Mihalakis 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|King Jr. rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Caulfield 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Davis 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cain dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rose lf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Splaine 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Pike dh
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Breyfogle lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Neighbors 2b
|4
|1
|4
|1
|
E_White, Pluta. 2B_Pike (18). HR_Guzman (9). RBI_Guzman 2 (44), Caulfield (45), Alicea (25), Moore (49), Klein (31), Rose 3 (66), Neighbors (18).
|Arizona
|201
|000
|000
|—
|3
|Louisville
|010
|000
|16x
|—
|8
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bailey
|6
|
|7
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Hicks L
|1
|
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Pluta
|1
|
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Louisville
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Eberle
|3
|2/3
|6
|3
|3
|0
|5
|Danilowicz
|1
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Biven W
|4
|
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
