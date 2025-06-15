Louisville 8, Arizona 3

Arizona Louisville ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 3 11 3 Totals 34 8 13 7…

Arizona Louisville ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 3 11 3 Totals 34 8 13 7 Summerhill rf 5 0 0 0 Alicea ss 4 0 1 1 Walton cf 4 1 2 0 Moore cf 4 1 1 1 White ss 4 0 0 0 Klein c 5 0 1 1 Guzman c 5 2 2 2 Munroe 3b 4 2 1 0 Mihalakis 3b 3 0 1 0 King Jr. rf 3 1 2 0 Caulfield 2b 3 0 2 1 Davis 1b 3 0 1 0 Cain dh 3 0 1 0 Rose lf 3 1 1 3 Splaine 1b 4 0 2 0 Pike dh 4 2 1 0 Breyfogle lf 4 0 1 0 Neighbors 2b 4 1 4 1

E_White, Pluta. 2B_Pike (18). HR_Guzman (9). RBI_Guzman 2 (44), Caulfield (45), Alicea (25), Moore (49), Klein (31), Rose 3 (66), Neighbors (18).

Arizona 201 000 000 — 3 Louisville 010 000 16x — 8

IP H R ER BB SO

Arizona Bailey 6 7 2 2 2 4 Hicks L 1 1 2 1 0 0 Pluta 1 5 4 1 0 0

Louisville Eberle 3 2/3 6 3 3 0 5 Danilowicz 1 1/3 0 0 0 2 3 Biven W 4 5 0 0 0 2

