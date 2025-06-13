Los Angeles visits Minnesota after Jackson’s 30-point game

Los Angeles Sparks (4-7, 3-6 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (9-1, 8-1 Western Conference) Minneapolis; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Los Angeles Sparks (4-7, 3-6 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (9-1, 8-1 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles Sparks visits the Minnesota Lynx after Rickea Jackson scored 30 points in the Sparks’ 97-89 victory over the Las Vegas Aces.

Minnesota went 14-6 in Western Conference action and 16-4 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Lynx averaged 8.6 steals, 4.2 blocks and 13.4 turnovers per game last season.

Los Angeles finished 8-32 overall last season while going 5-15 in Western Conference play. The Sparks averaged 78.4 points per game while shooting 42.3% from the field and 32.0% from 3-point distance last season.

INJURIES: Lynx: None listed.

Sparks: Cameron Brink: out (knee), Rae Burrell: out (leg).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

