Los Angeles visits Indiana after Boston’s 31-point game

Los Angeles Sparks (4-11, 3-9 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (7-7, 6-5 Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Los Angeles Sparks (4-11, 3-9 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (7-7, 6-5 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Fever plays the Los Angeles Sparks after Aliyah Boston scored 31 points in the Indiana Fever’s 94-86 victory over the Seattle Storm.

The Fever have gone 4-3 at home. Indiana is sixth in the WNBA with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Boston averaging 5.6.

The Sparks are 3-5 in road games. Los Angeles ranks eighth in the WNBA with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Dearica Hamby averaging 2.7.

Indiana scores 84.0 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than the 87.3 Los Angeles gives up. Los Angeles averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Indiana gives up.

The teams face off Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boston is averaging 15.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Fever. Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games.

Hamby is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Sparks. Kelsey Plum is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 5-5, averaging 82.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Sparks: 2-8, averaging 81.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.4 points.

INJURIES: Fever: None listed.

Sparks: Cameron Brink: out (knee), Rae Burrell: out (leg).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.