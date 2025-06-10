Los Angeles takes on Las Vegas following Plum’s 24-point game

Los Angeles Sparks (3-7, 2-6 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (4-3, 2-2 Western Conference) Las Vegas; Wednesday, 10 p.m.…

Los Angeles Sparks (3-7, 2-6 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (4-3, 2-2 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles Sparks plays the Las Vegas Aces after Kelsey Plum scored 24 points in the Sparks’ 89-81 overtime loss to the Golden State Valkyries.

Las Vegas went 13-7 at home and 12-8 in Western Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The Aces averaged 86.4 points per game last season, 15.2 on free throws and 28.2 from 3-point range.

Los Angeles finished 5-15 in Western Conference play and 8-32 overall during the 2024-25 season. The Sparks allowed opponents to score 85.6 points per game and shoot 46.4% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Aces: Cheyenne Parker-Tyus: out (personal), Megan Gustafson: out (leg).

Sparks: Cameron Brink: out (knee), Rae Burrell: out (leg).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

