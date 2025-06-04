Los Angeles Dodgers play the New York Mets Wednesday

New York Mets (38-23, first in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (37-24, first in the NL West) Los…

New York Mets (38-23, first in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (37-24, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Griffin Canning (5-2, 3.23 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (3-1, 5.23 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -147, Mets +124; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the New York Mets on Wednesday.

Los Angeles has a 37-24 record overall and a 22-10 record at home. The Dodgers are 25-8 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

New York is 38-23 overall and 14-16 in road games. The Mets have hit 69 total home runs to rank fourth in the NL.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Mets hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 36 extra base hits (nine doubles, four triples and 23 home runs). Max Muncy is 11 for 32 with six home runs and 16 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Francisco Lindor leads the Mets with 14 home runs while slugging .498. Pete Alonso is 11 for 39 with three doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .272 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Mets: 8-2, .250 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (adductor), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Roki Sasaki: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edgardo Henriquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mets: Mark Vientos: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (side), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (lat), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Manaea: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (shin), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.