Tagger, McDonald win French Open junior titles

PARIS (AP) — Lilli Tagger of Austria has won the girls’ title at the French Open without dropping a set in the tournament.

Making her junior Roland-Garros debut this year, the 17-year-old Tagger beat eighth-seeded Hannah Klugman of Britain 6-2, 6-0 in the final on Saturday.

Tagger saved all five break points she faced and hit 19 winners.

She is the first Austrian player to win a junior singles title at the French Open. Her previous best result at a major tournament was reaching the quarterfinals at the Australian Open this year.

Niels McDonald won an all-German final against Max Schoenhaus 6-7 (5), 6-0, 6-3. McDonald became the first German boys’ Grand Slam singles champion since Alexander Zverev won the junior title at the Australian Open in 2014.

