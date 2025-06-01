Liberty’s hot shooting leads to 100-52 rout of Sun for 2nd-biggest margin of victory in WNBA history

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Liberty’s offense has been clicking during the early part of this season and…

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Liberty’s offense has been clicking during the early part of this season and that’s led to the team’s best start since the league debuted in 1997.

New York improved to 7-0 to start the season with a 100-52 rout of the Connecticut Sun, which was the second-biggest margin of victory in WNBA history. The Liberty have scored 82 or more points in all seven games, eclipsing the 90-point mark five times.

The game was billed as a birthday celebration of New York’s loveable mascot Ellie the Elephant, but quickly the home team gave its fans a lot more to cheer for.

A 31-point first quarter showcased New York’s offensive firepower against the Sun, who are in rebuilding mode with a whole new starting five this season. By the time the first half ended, the Liberty held a 60-28 advantage behind strong play from its stars Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones.

New York shot 68% from the field in the first half and made 12 3-pointers. The Liberty played unselfishly with assists on their first 19 baskets, finishing the game with 29, including a nifty behind-the-back pass from Natasha Cloud to Leonie Fiebich for a 3-pointer.

“There’s no one-on-one, no hero ball, just understanding of searching for our best shot,” Ionescu said. “It was fun out there, just getting everyone going and feeling good.”

There was no complacency in the second half as the Liberty challenged a host of WNBA records, including scoring margin, 3-pointers made and field goal percentage.

The Liberty were in range of the 59-point WNBA record that Minnesota holds in a win over Indiana, but fell short of that mark. Still the 48-point win was the second largest in league history and set the franchise mark for biggest win.

“There’s a lot we can take away offensively and defensively,” said Connecticut guard Jacy Sheldon, who led the team with 10 points. “Any time you get your butt kicked you can learn a lot.”

Ten different players hit a 3-pointer as the team finished with 19. Kennedy Burke hit the last one, which tied the franchise and league record of 19 the team set on May 22, with 6:25 left in the game. Even with the fans chanting for one more 3, the Liberty couldn’t break their own record, missing a few over the final few minutes.

“It was great to see the contributions from everyone,” Ionescu said. “Everyone scored and contributed in an impactful way from start to finish.”

Now New York will get a little rest after playing its fourth game in six days. The Liberty don’t play again until visiting Washington on Thursday.

