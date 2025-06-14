Libema Open Results

Saturday
At Autotron Rosmalen
Den Bosch, Netherlands
Purse: €706,850
Surface: Grass
DEN BOSCH, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Saturday from Libema Open at Autotron Rosmalen (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Semifinals
Zizou Bergs, Belgium, def. Reilly Opelka, United States, 6-1, 6-4.
Gabriel Diallo, Canada, def. Ugo Humbert (2), France, 6-3, 7-6 (4).
Women’s Singles
Semifinals
Elise Mertens (3), Belgium, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova (2), Russia, 2-6, 7-6 (7), 6-4.
Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, def. Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Italy, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Men’s Doubles
Championship
Matthew Ebden and Jordan Thompson (3), Australia, def. Lloyd Glasspool and Julian Cash (2), Britain, 6-4, 3-6, 10-7.
Women’s Doubles
Championship
Irina Khromacheva, Russia, and Fanny Stollar (2), Hungary, def. Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Liudmila Samsonova (3), Russia, 7-5, 6-3.
