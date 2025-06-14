Libema Open Results

Saturday At Autotron Rosmalen Den Bosch, Netherlands Purse: €706,850 Surface: Grass DEN BOSCH, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Saturday from Libema…

Saturday

At Autotron Rosmalen

Den Bosch, Netherlands

Purse: €706,850

Surface: Grass

DEN BOSCH, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Saturday from Libema Open at Autotron Rosmalen (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Semifinals

Zizou Bergs, Belgium, def. Reilly Opelka, United States, 6-1, 6-4.

Gabriel Diallo, Canada, def. Ugo Humbert (2), France, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Women’s Singles

Semifinals

Elise Mertens (3), Belgium, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova (2), Russia, 2-6, 7-6 (7), 6-4.

Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, def. Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Italy, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Championship

Matthew Ebden and Jordan Thompson (3), Australia, def. Lloyd Glasspool and Julian Cash (2), Britain, 6-4, 3-6, 10-7.

Women’s Doubles

Championship

Irina Khromacheva, Russia, and Fanny Stollar (2), Hungary, def. Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Liudmila Samsonova (3), Russia, 7-5, 6-3.

