Libema Open Results

Thursday

At Autotron Rosmalen

Den Bosch, Netherlands

Purse: €706,850

Surface: Grass

DEN BOSCH, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Thursday from Libema Open at Autotron Rosmalen (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Nuno Borges (7), Portugal, def. Otto Virtanen, Finland, walkover.

Ugo Humbert (2), France, def. Daniel Evans, Britain, 7-5, 6-3.

Mark Lajal, Estonia, def. Hubert Hurkacz (5), Poland, walkover.

Reilly Opelka, United States, def. Nicolas Jarry, Chile, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Zizou Bergs, Belgium, def. Alexei Popyrin (4), Australia, 6-7 (3), 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Daniil Medvedev (1), Russia, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, def. Carson Branstine, Canada, 6-4, 6-3.

Suzan Lamens, Netherlands, def. Ann Li, United States, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5).

Elise Mertens (3), Belgium, def. Maria Sakkari, Greece, 6-3, 6-0.

Bianca Andreescu, Canada, def. Lulu Sun (7), New Zealand, 6-0, 6-4.

Yuan Yue, China, def. Kimberly Birrell, Australia, 6-4, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Ariel Behar, Uruguay, and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, def. Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Sem Verbeek, Netherlands, walkover.

Lloyd Glasspool and Julian Cash (2), Britain, def. Patrik Rikl and Petr Nouza, Czechia, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Matthew Ebden and Jordan Thompson (3), Australia, def. Sander Arends, Netherlands, and Gregoire Jacq, France, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 10-7.

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Nikola Mektic (1), Croatia, def. Zizou Bergs, Belgium, and Jesper De Jong, Netherlands, walkover.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Liudmila Samsonova (3), Russia, def. Magda Linette, Poland, and Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, 6-2, 5-7, 10-5.

Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, and Eri Hozumi (4), Japan, def. Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, and Magali Kempen, Belgium, walkover.

Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, and Elise Mertens (1), Belgium, def. Katarzyna Piter, Poland, and Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, 6-4, 6-1.

