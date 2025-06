Libema Open Results

Tuesday At Autotron Rosmalen Den Bosch, Netherlands Purse: €706,850 Surface: Grass DEN BOSCH, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Libema…

DEN BOSCH, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Libema Open at Autotron Rosmalen (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Zizou Bergs, Belgium, def. Alexander Blockx, Belgium, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (3).

Mackenzie McDonald, United States, def. Mattia Bellucci, Italy, 6-1, 6-7 (4), 6-3.

Reilly Opelka, United States, def. Jesper De Jong, Netherlands, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Otto Virtanen, Finland, def. Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Argentina, 7-6 (6), 7-5.

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Suzan Lamens, Netherlands, def. Yanina Wickmayer, Belgium, 6-3, 0-6, 6-3.

Bianca Andreescu, Canada, def. Joanna Garland, Taiwan, 6-1, 6-3.

Bernarda Pera, United States, def. Magda Linette (4), Poland, 6-2, 6-7 (10), 7-5.

Kimberly Birrell, Australia, def. Wang Xinyu (6), China, 7-5, 6-7 (2), 6-1.

Ann Li, United States, def. Anastasia Potapova (5), Russia, 7-5, 6-2.

Greet Minnen, Belgium, def. Danielle Collins, United States, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Ekaterina Alexandrova (2), Russia, def. Mariam Bolkvadze, Georgia, 6-3, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Sem Verbeek, Netherlands, def. Ugo Humbert, France, and Gabriel Diallo, Canada, 6-3, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, and Eri Hozumi (4), Japan, def. Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Elena Pridankina, Russia, 3-6, 6-4, 16-14.

Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, and Elise Mertens (1), Belgium, def. Suzan Lamens and Sarah van Emst, Netherlands, 6-3, 6-3.

