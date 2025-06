Libema Open Results

Monday At Autotron Rosmalen Den Bosch, Netherlands Purse: €706,850 Surface: Grass DEN BOSCH, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Monday from Libema…

Monday

At Autotron Rosmalen

Den Bosch, Netherlands

Purse: €706,850

Surface: Grass

DEN BOSCH, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Monday from Libema Open at Autotron Rosmalen (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Qualification

Mark Lajal (8), Estonia, def. Reilly Opelka (2), United States, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Alexander Blockx (5), Belgium, def. Adrian Mannarino (4), France, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6).

Mackenzie McDonald (3), United States, def. Thijs Boogaard, Netherlands, 7-6 (4), 6-1.

Daniel Evans, Britain, def. Mees Rottgering, Netherlands, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-2.

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Nuno Borges (7), Portugal, def. Nishesh Basavareddy, United States, 7-6 (2), 6-2.

Gabriel Diallo, Canada, def. Aleksandar Vukic, Australia, 7-5, 7-6 (2).

Nicolas Jarry, Chile, def. Luciano Darderi (8), Italy, 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Women’s Singles

Qualification

Yanina Wickmayer, Belgium, def. Ella Seidel (6), Germany, 6-4, 6-1.

Mariam Bolkvadze (12), Georgia, def. Dalma Galfi (4), Hungary, 7-6 (5), 6-1.

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Veronika Kudermetova (8), Russia, def. Polina Kudermetova, Russia, 6-3, 6-3.

Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Italy, def. Arianne Hartono, Netherlands, 7-6 (11), 7-5.

Elise Mertens (3), Belgium, def. Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, 6-4, 6-0.

Lulu Sun (7), New Zealand, def. Anouck Vrancken Peeters, Netherlands, 6-1, 6-3.

