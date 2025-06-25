Liam Delap scores his 1st Chelsea goal in 3-0 win over Esperance in Club World Cup

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Liam Delap scored his first goal for Chelsea and Enzo Fernández has two assists in a 3-0…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Liam Delap scored his first goal for Chelsea and Enzo Fernández has two assists in a 3-0 win over Esperance on Tuesday night that helped clinch a round-of-16 berth in the Club World Cup.

Tosin Adarabioyo scored on a header from 7 yards from Enzo Fernández’s free kick in the third minute off first-half stoppage time. Delap scored two minutes later, taking Fernández’s pass with his back to the goal, dribbling around Yassine Meriah and slotting it past goalkeeper Bechir Ben Said.

Tyrique George scored from the top of the circle seven minutes into second-half stoppage time on a shot that went in off the hands of Ben Said.

A crowd of 32,967 attended the match at Lincoln Financial Field on a 90-degree night during a heat wave. There were hydration breaks in both halves.

Delap’s goal was his first since the 22-year-old joined Chelsea from Ipswich just before the tournament.

Chelsea finished with six points, one behind Group D leader Flamengo, and will play Benfica on Saturday at Charlotte, North Carolina, in the round of 16. Esperance finished third in Group D and was eliminated.

“Coming to this club of this size and getting my first goal means everything to me. Every goal is special, and this one is definitely up there.” — Chelsea forward Liam Delap.

“We see that the public is always with us. Esperance fans are always present when we travel. There’s great passion around the club.” — Esperance midfielder Mohamed Wael Derbali

