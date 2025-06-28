Lenny Wilkens has statue unveiled outside Seattle arena where he led SuperSonics to NBA title

Former NBA player and coach Lenny Wilkens became the first person to have a statue unveiled outside Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

SEATTLE (AP) — Lenny Wilkens couldn’t wipe the smile off his face as he gazed at a bronze statue of himself at the site of his greatest coaching triumph.

On Saturday, the former Seattle SuperSonics player and coach became the first person to have a statue unveiled outside Climate Pledge Arena.

Wilkens led the Sonics to the 1979 NBA title. But the 6-foot, 700-pound statue, sculpted by Chicago-based Lou Cella, depicts Wilkens as a player. Cella also produced statues of University of Washington football coach Don James and Seattle Mariners greats Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez.

“I’ve been blessed,” the 87-year-old Wilkens said. “I’ll be the first to tell you.”

A point guard, Wilkens played 15 NBA seasons, including four for Seattle, and was a nine-time All-Star. He averaged 16.7 points and 6.5 assists.

Climate Pledge Arena, home to the WNBA’s Seattle Storm and NHL’s Seattle Kraken, has never hosted an NBA game in its current incarnation. Known as KeyArena when the Sonics played there, it reopened in 2021 after a $1.15 billion renovation. The Sonics moved to Oklahoma City in 2008 and became the Thunder; that franchise won the NBA title this month.

Wilkens’ statue won’t stand alone for long. Longtime Storm point guard and four-time WNBA champion Sue Bird will have a statue unveiled outside the arena on Aug. 17.

“Lenny Wilkens’ legacy in this city is undeniable — he helped lay the foundation for Seattle’s deep love of the game. Both Lenny and Sue have brought home championships, inspired generations and helped shape Seattle into the incredible basketball city that it is today,” Storm president and CEO Alisha Valavanis said in a statement. “The Storm are honored to be part of this monumental moment for Lenny, and we can’t wait to celebrate Sue and all that she’s meant to our city when we unveil her statue later this summer.”

Wilkens, a three-time inductee into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, was joined by SuperSonics greats including Spencer Haywood, Jack Sikma, Detlef Schrempf, Nate McMillan and coach George Karl. McMillan said Wilkens’ impact on the Sonics was similar to that of Jerry West on the Los Angeles Lakers and Michael Jordan on the Chicago Bulls.

Wilkens is third in career wins by an NBA coach at 1,332, trailing only Gregg Popovich and Don Nelson.

“He’s one of the greatest leaders the NBA has ever seen,” McMillan said.

