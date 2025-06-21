Las Vegas takes on Indiana, seeks to stop 3-game skid

Indiana Fever (6-6, 6-5 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (5-7, 3-6 Western Conference) Las Vegas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT…

Indiana Fever (6-6, 6-5 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (5-7, 3-6 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas Aces heads into the matchup with Indiana Fever after losing three straight games.

The Aces are 3-3 on their home court. Las Vegas ranks fifth in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 83.1 points while holding opponents to 45.6% shooting.

The Fever have gone 2-3 away from home. Indiana is eighth in the WNBA with 33.8 rebounds per game. Aliyah Boston paces the Fever with 8.1.

Las Vegas is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 41.9% Indiana allows to opponents. Indiana averages 83.4 points per game, 0.3 more than the 83.1 Las Vegas allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: A’ja Wilson is shooting 44.2% and averaging 20.8 points for the Aces. Jackie Young is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games.

Boston is averaging 13.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.7 blocks for the Fever. Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 16.6 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 38.9% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 4-6, averaging 78.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points per game.

Fever: 5-5, averaging 81.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

INJURIES: Aces: Cheyenne Parker-Tyus: out (personal), Megan Gustafson: out (leg).

Fever: DeWanna Bonner: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

