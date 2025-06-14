Las Vegas hosts Phoenix following Young’s 28-point game

Phoenix Mercury (7-4, 5-4 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (5-4, 3-3 Western Conference) Las Vegas; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT…

Phoenix Mercury (7-4, 5-4 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (5-4, 3-3 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas Aces hosts the Phoenix Mercury after Jackie Young scored 28 points in the Las Vegas Aces’ 88-84 victory over the Dallas Wings.

Las Vegas went 13-7 at home and 12-8 in Western Conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Aces gave up 80.9 points per game while committing 16.5 fouls last season.

Phoenix finished 19-21 overall last season while going 10-10 in Western Conference play. The Mercury averaged 19.9 assists per game on 29.1 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Aces: Cheyenne Parker-Tyus: out (personal), Megan Gustafson: out (leg).

Mercury: Megan McConnell: out (knee), Kahleah Copper: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

