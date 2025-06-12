Las Vegas faces Dallas after Young’s 34-point showing

Dallas Wings (1-10, 0-7 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (4-4, 2-3 Western Conference) Las Vegas; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT…

Dallas Wings (1-10, 0-7 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (4-4, 2-3 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas Aces takes on the Dallas Wings after Jackie Young scored 34 points in the Las Vegas Aces’ 97-89 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks.

Las Vegas went 13-7 at home and 12-8 in Western Conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Aces gave up 80.9 points per game while committing 16.5 fouls last season.

Dallas finished 9-31 overall last season while going 6-14 in Western Conference action. The Wings averaged 84.2 points per game last season, 40.9 in the paint, 15.5 off of turnovers and 10.9 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Aces: Cheyenne Parker-Tyus: out (personal), Megan Gustafson: out (leg).

Wings: Tyasha Harris: out for season (knee).

