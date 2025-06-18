Kylian Mbappé sidelined with illness for Real Madrid’s Club World Cup opener

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Kylian Mbappé was sidelined for Real Madrid’s Club World Cup opener on Wednesday as the…

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Kylian Mbappé was sidelined for Real Madrid’s Club World Cup opener on Wednesday as the star forward recovers from an illness.

Coach Xabi Alonso told DAZN before the match against Al Hilal at Hard Rock Stadium that Mbappé had a “fever, he was not feeling well. Hopefully back for the next one.”

Recent signings Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen were in the lineup for the Spanish power against the Saudi Arabian club. The duo, both coming from the Premier League, could help Real Madrid reinforce a defense that’s currently missing Antonio Rüdiger, David Alaba, Éder Militão, Ferland Mendy and Dani Carvajal.

