Kyle Teel gets a new shirt as he joins the Chicago White Sox for big league debut

CHICAGO (AP) — Kyle Teel has a new collared shirt and his own big league opportunity.

Teel, one of baseball’s top prospects, was brought up by the Chicago White Sox on Friday. The 23-year-old catcher singled, walked twice and scored in a 7-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals in his major league debut.

“I feel like my mindset was just like, I’m getting a good pitch to hit and I’m swinging hard. I was going to be aggressive,” Teel said. “I know I walked a lot tonight, but I still wanted to be aggressive. I still was looking to swing the bat.”

Teel was acquired in the Garrett Crochet trade with the Boston Red Sox in December. He batted .295 with eight homers and 30 RBIs in 50 games with Triple-A Charlotte.

When Chase Meidroth, another prospect who was acquired by the White Sox in the Crochet deal, was brought up in April, Meidroth told Teel he might need a collared shirt for his major league arrival, and Teel gave the infielder one of his own.

So Charlotte manager Sergio Santos returned the favor when he broke the news to Teel that he was going to Chicago, handing over a new shirt.

Teel was the No. 14 pick in the 2023 amateur draft out of the University of Virginia. His arrival marks a positive moment for a last-place White Sox team in the middle of a painful rebuilding process.

“This was a great experience,” he said. “Like I said, I dreamed about this moment for a long time, since I can remember. So just the emotion I felt out on the field was really, really amazing.”

Teel walked in his first plate appearance in the second. He was caught stealing home for the final out of the inning.

He lined a single into left field in the fourth for his first big league hit. He also walked and scored on a wild pitch in Chicago’s five-run eighth inning.

“I was looking for it in the dirt and I saw it kick, so I just went home,” Teel said.

The White Sox also optioned catcher Korey Lee to Charlotte before their series opener against the Royals, and right-hander Ryan Cusick was designated for assignment.

The 26-year-old Lee was sidelined by a sprained left ankle before he was activated by the White Sox on May 27. He is batting .250 (7 for 28) in 14 games with Chicago this season.

