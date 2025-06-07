Kyle Johnson drives in 5 in Duke’s 7-4 win over Murray State; Blue Devils seek first CWS since 1961

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Johnson drove in five runs to power Duke’s 7-4 victory over Murray State on Saturday…

The Blue Devils are one win from reaching the College World Series for the first time since 1961. Game 2 is Sunday.

Johnson, a .228 hitter in 57 at-bats coming in, had two doubles and a home run among his four hits and scored twice.

Trailing 2-0 in the third inning, Duke tied it when Jake Berger drew a leadoff walk and scored on Johnson’s two-run home run to center field.

Johnson and Berger figured in the Blue Devils’ three-run fourth inning. Johnson drove in two with a bases-loaded double that sent Berger to third base. Berger then scored on a wild pitch by Nic Schutte (8-4).

In the sixth, Johnson doubled to drive in one run and later scored on a double by Ben Rounds.

Duke managed only six hits — four by Johnson — but the Blue Devils benefited from eight walks.

Dom Decker had four of Murray State’s nine hits and drove in two runs.

Duke starter Owen Proksch (4-3) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on six hits with seven strikeouts. Reid Easterly pitched three scoreless innings for his fifth save.

Duke (42-19) is playing in the super regionals for the fourth time. The Racers (42-15) are making their fourth NCAA Tournament appearance and first in the super regionals. ___

