Kyle Hess drives in four, including game-winner, and Creighton tops North Dakota State 11-10

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Kyle Hess delivered a walk-off single for his fourth RBI of the game and Creighton defeated…

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Kyle Hess delivered a walk-off single for his fourth RBI of the game and Creighton defeated North Dakota State 11-10 on Sunday to reach the championship round of the Fayetteville Regional.

Creighton advanced to a showdown against regional host Arkansas later in the day. The Bluejays need to beat the Razorbacks Sunday night and again on Monday to win the regional and move on to the super regionals next weekend. Arkansas needs one win to advance.

Hess hit a three-run home run in Creighton’s five-run third inning that gave the Bluejays an 8-3 lead before North Dakota State rallied behind Dante Smith and Davis Hamilton.

Hess’s home run followed a two-run single by Dakota Duffalo. Creighton added two runs in the fourth inning on solo home runs by Nolan Sailors and Teddy Deters. The Bluejays did not score again until the ninth.

Trailing 10-3 in the top of the sixth, North Dakota State rallied with an RBI single by Smith and a three-run home run by Hamilton.

Smith and Hamilton came through again in the eighth when Smith’s double to right scored two runs and Smith drove him in with a single to tie the game.

Garrett Langrell (7-1) struck out the side in the ninth inning and got the win for Creighton.

Danny Lachenmayer (2-4) allowed the winning single by Hess.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.