Kraken acquire Mason Marchment from Stars for 2 draft picks

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken acquired forward Mason Marchment from the Dallas Stars on Thursday for a 2025 fourth-round…

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken acquired forward Mason Marchment from the Dallas Stars on Thursday for a 2025 fourth-round pick and a 2026 third-rounder.

The 30-year-old Marchment — one of the NHL’s tallest players at 6-foot-5 — tied his career high with 22 goals last season and had 25 assists in 62 regular-season games.

“Mason adds an important skillset to our roster,” Kraken general manager Jason Botterill said in a statement. “He’s a veteran player who brings a combination of size, skill and toughness. Mason knows what it takes to win, having been part of deep postseason runs with the Stars. We’re excited to have him join our group.”

The Stars were eager to move Marchment in a salary-shedding move with the final year of his contract carrying a $4.5 million cap hit. Dallas is up against the cap, especially after signing trade-deadline acquisition Mikko Rantanen to an eight-year, $96 million contract.

Marchment has 76 goals and 113 assists in 302 regular-season games with the Stars, Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs. He has 11 goals and eight assists in 59 playoff games.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.