Kirby follows Earps in retiring from international soccer duty with England

LONDON (AP) — Another member of England’s European Championship-winning team has announced her retirement from international soccer, with midfielder Fran Kirby making her decision after missing out on selection for the team’s title defense next month.

The 31-year-old Kirby, who played 77 games for England and scored 19 goals, stepped down from national team duty less than a week after goalkeeper Mary Earps did the same.

Kirby made her senior debut in August 2014 and represented England at four major tournaments, as well as featuring for Team GB at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

She started in all of England’s games at Euro 2022 on home soil, scoring two goals along the way as the Lionesses lifted their first major trophy with victory over Germany in the final at Wembley.

Her last appearance for England came off the bench during its 6-0 win over Portugal on Friday. She announced her decision on Instagram following the team’s 2-1 loss to Spain on Tuesday.

“After being in the England team since I was 21, it’s time to close that chapter of my life,” Kirby wrote.

“I didn’t ever want this day to come, but I cannot tell you how proud I am it happened. It’s been the biggest honor to represent my country, one that I had only dreamt about as a young girl.”

Kirby was planning to retire from international duty after the upcoming Euros in Switzerland but has brought that forward after discovering she wouldn’t be in Sarina Wiegman’s squad for the tournament.

“When I had the conversation with Sarina and you know, she laid her plans out for the Euros, and she told me I wasn’t going, unless someone got injured, I knew it was the moment where I’d outstayed my welcome,” Kirby told ESPN.

“I don’t want to take the opportunity away from someone who can learn and to then set them up for the future. And I just didn’t want to be waiting around every day, of keeping that faint hope going just in case I was going to get a chance. I don’t think that would’ve been fair on my head, either.”

