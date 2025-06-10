Kikuchi carries shutout into 8th and Angels beat A’s 7-4 despite Clarke’s amazing catch

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Yusei Kikuchi took a one-hit shutout into the eighth inning and Jo Adell homered and drove…

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Yusei Kikuchi took a one-hit shutout into the eighth inning and Jo Adell homered and drove in three runs to help the Los Angeles Angels beat the Athletics 7-4 on Monday night.

Mike Trout had two RBIs for the Angels, who shook off the latest incredible catch by Athletics rookie Denzel Clarke in center field.

Kikuchi (2-5) yielded just a one-out single to Max Muncy in the fifth and exited after striking out Nick Kurtz with his 104th pitch to begin the eighth. The left-hander struck out five and walked one in a brilliant outing.

Muncy and pinch-hitter JJ Bleday homered late for the Athletics.

Clarke continued to dazzle with his glove, climbing the wall and hanging from the top to rob Nolan Schanuel of a solo homer in the first. Clarke ran full speed into the fence to make a courageous catch against the Orioles last week.

Zach Neto, Schanuel and Trout provided three straight RBI singles off Jeffrey Springs (5-5) to give the Angels a 3-0 lead in the third. Springs entered after Grant Holman opened with a scoreless inning.

Adell hit his 12th home run — a solo shot off Springs in the fourth for a 4-0 lead — and followed a sacrifice fly by Trout in the eighth with a two-run single for a 7-2 advantage.

Muncy hit his fourth home run — a two-run shot off Shaun Anderson in the ninth.

Connor Brogdon gave up a single to Luis Urías after replacing Kikuchi, and Bleday followed with his seventh homer to make it 4-2. Ryan Zeferjahn got the final two outs in the eighth.

Jacob Wilson went 0 for 4 for the Athletics, ending his run of five straight games with multiple hits.

Key moment

The three straight singles by Neto, Schanuel and Trout off Springs came after Holman retired them in order in the first.

Key stat

The Angels outscored the Athletics 31-18 in winning all four games May 19-22 at Sutter Health Park — the A’s temporary home.

Up next

RHP José Soriano (4-5, 4.11 ERA) starts for Los Angeles on Tuesday. The Athletics hadn’t announced a scheduled starter.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.