Key defender Acerbi turns down Italy call-up ahead of World Cup qualifier vs. Haaland’s Norway

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Key center back Francesco Acerbi turned down a call-up to Italy’s national team, leaving the Azzurri without the defender who was expected to mark Erling Haaland during a key World Cup qualifier against Norway.

Italy coach Luciano Spalletti revealed Sunday that Acerbi called him after playing for Inter Milan in the Champions League final, which was won 5-0 by Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday.

“He sent me a message saying he wasn’t going to take part and I responded and then talked to him by phone,” Spalletti said. “There are players who deserve to be here just as much as he does.”

Acerbi said on Instagram that he felt disrespected.

“I don’t want to stay where I’m not really wanted and it’s clear that I’m not part of the coach’s plans,” Acerbi wrote.

Italy visits Norway on Friday and then hosts Moldova three days later.

“Whether we go to the World Cup or not depends a lot on how we play in Norway,” Spalletti said. “We all know it.”

Italy has failed to qualify for the last two World Cups.

Alessandro Buongiorno, another defender, was sent home injured Sunday and replaced by Luca Ranieri of Fiorentina.

