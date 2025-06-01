Kentucky eliminates regional host and 11th overall seed Clemson with 16-4 romp

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Kentucky followed a five-run third inning with a six-run fourth and the Wildcats pounded No. 11…

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Kentucky followed a five-run third inning with a six-run fourth and the Wildcats pounded No. 11 overall seed Clemson 16-4 in an elimination game at the Clemson Regional on Sunday.

The Wildcats (31-25) need to beat West Virginia (43-14) Sunday night and again on Monday to advance.

Clemson, which has never won the College World Series in 12 appearances and was aiming for its first trip there since 2010, used a wild pitch and a groundout to grab a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Kentucky answered with two unearned runs in its half to tie it.

The Wildcats took the lead for good when Cole Hage singled leading off the third before scoring on a wild pitch. Carson Hansen added an RBI single, and Ryan Schwartz’s two-run single made it 7-2.

Luke Lawrence and Hage had two straight RBI doubles to ignite the big fourth inning and the rout was on.

Hansen finished 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Schwartz had two hits and drove in four.

Wildcats starter Nate Harris (5-2) allowed three runs on six hits and four walks in six innings.

Tigers starter Talan Bell (0-2) gave up six runs — five earned — in 2 1/3 innings. Jarren Purify went 4 for 4.

Clemson finishes 45-18.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.