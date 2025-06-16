Kemp leads Phillies against the Marlins after 4-hit game

Philadelphia Phillies (42-29, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (28-41, fifth in the NL East) Miami; Monday, 6:40…

Philadelphia Phillies (42-29, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (28-41, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Mick Abel (1-0, 2.35 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (3-7, 7.14 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -131, Marlins +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Miami Marlins after Otto Kemp’s four-hit game on Sunday.

Miami is 28-41 overall and 14-20 at home. Marlins hitters have a collective .314 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the NL.

Philadelphia has an 18-16 record in road games and a 42-29 record overall. Phillies hitters have a collective .404 slugging percentage to rank sixth in the NL.

The teams match up Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Otto Lopez has six home runs, 20 walks and 24 RBIs while hitting .237 for the Marlins. Dane Myers is 14 for 34 with three doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has 22 home runs, 51 walks and 52 RBIs while hitting .247 for the Phillies. J.T. Realmuto is 12 for 35 with three doubles and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .273 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by six runs

Phillies: 5-5, .264 batting average, 3.57 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (lat), Jesus Tinoco: 15-Day IL (forearm), Max Meyer: 15-Day IL (hip), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (wrist), Rob Brantly: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (wrist), Aaron Nola: 15-Day IL (ankle)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

