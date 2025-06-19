Kaulig Companies Championship Tour Scores

Thursday
At Firestone Country Club – South Course
Akron, Ohio
Purse: $3.5 million
Yardage: 7,248; Par: 70
First Round
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|31-36—67
|Soren Kjeldsen
|35-32—67
|Steven Alker
|31-37—68
|Stewart Cink
|34-34—68
|Retief Goosen
|33-35—68
|Steve Flesch
|35-34—69
|Mark Hensby
|35-34—69
|Cameron Percy
|35-34—69
|Tim Petrovic
|36-33—69
|Jason Caron
|37-33—70
|Darren Clarke
|37-33—70
|Fredrik Jacobson
|34-36—70
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|38-32—70
|Billy Mayfair
|36-34—70
|Tom Pernice
|34-36—70
|Vijay Singh
|37-33—70
|Steve Allan
|37-34—71
|Angel Cabrera
|36-35—71
|K.J. Choi
|34-37—71
|Joe Durant
|36-35—71
|Paul Goydos
|38-33—71
|Richard Green
|37-34—71
|Robert Karlsson
|37-34—71
|Brett Quigley
|38-33—71
|Gene Sauers
|36-35—71
|Paul Stankowski
|37-34—71
|Kevin Sutherland
|35-36—71
|Boo Weekley
|38-33—71
|Michael Allen
|37-35—72
|Doug Barron
|36-36—72
|David Bransdon
|34-38—72
|Ernie Els
|35-37—72
|Jerry Kelly
|35-37—72
|Scott McCarron
|35-37—72
|Michael Wright
|35-37—72
|Stuart Appleby
|36-37—73
|Chad Campbell
|37-36—73
|Greg Chalmers
|36-37—73
|Ken Duke
|36-37—73
|Bob Estes
|37-36—73
|Harrison Frazar
|35-38—73
|Padraig Harrington
|37-36—73
|John Huston
|37-36—73
|Bernhard Langer
|37-36—73
|Justin Leonard
|35-38—73
|Rocco Mediate
|38-35—73
|Kenny Perry
|37-36—73
|Kirk Triplett
|36-37—73
|David Duval
|37-37—74
|Hiroyuki Fujita
|38-36—74
|Matt Gogel
|36-38—74
|Thongchai Jaidee
|38-36—74
|Brandt Jobe
|36-38—74
|Colin Montgomerie
|35-39—74
|Y.E. Yang
|36-38—74
|Stephen Ames
|38-37—75
|Paul Broadhurst
|36-39—75
|Jeff Maggert
|38-37—75
|Timothy O’Neal
|37-38—75
|Rod Pampling
|40-35—75
|Corey Pavin
|37-38—75
|Ken Tanigawa
|38-37—75
|David Toms
|40-35—75
|Billy Andrade
|41-35—76
|Woody Austin
|41-35—76
|John Daly
|41-35—76
|Mike Weir
|36-40—76
|Shane Bertsch
|39-38—77
|Alex Cejka
|36-41—77
|Chris DiMarco
|39-38—77
|Tom Lehman
|40-37—77
|Dicky Pride
|38-39—77
|John Senden
|37-40—77
|Thomas Bjorn
|38-40—78
|Scott Dunlap
|38-40—78
|Brian Gay
|38-42—80
|Stephen Dodd
|40-42—82
|Lee Janzen
|43-39—82
