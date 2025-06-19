Live Radio
Kaulig Companies Championship Tour Scores

The Associated Press

June 19, 2025, 6:10 PM

Thursday

At Firestone Country Club – South Course

Akron, Ohio

Purse: $3.5 million

Yardage: 7,248; Par: 70

First Round

Ricardo Gonzalez 31-36—67
Soren Kjeldsen 35-32—67
Steven Alker 31-37—68
Stewart Cink 34-34—68
Retief Goosen 33-35—68
Steve Flesch 35-34—69
Mark Hensby 35-34—69
Cameron Percy 35-34—69
Tim Petrovic 36-33—69
Jason Caron 37-33—70
Darren Clarke 37-33—70
Fredrik Jacobson 34-36—70
Miguel Angel Jimenez 38-32—70
Billy Mayfair 36-34—70
Tom Pernice 34-36—70
Vijay Singh 37-33—70
Steve Allan 37-34—71
Angel Cabrera 36-35—71
K.J. Choi 34-37—71
Joe Durant 36-35—71
Paul Goydos 38-33—71
Richard Green 37-34—71
Robert Karlsson 37-34—71
Brett Quigley 38-33—71
Gene Sauers 36-35—71
Paul Stankowski 37-34—71
Kevin Sutherland 35-36—71
Boo Weekley 38-33—71
Michael Allen 37-35—72
Doug Barron 36-36—72
David Bransdon 34-38—72
Ernie Els 35-37—72
Jerry Kelly 35-37—72
Scott McCarron 35-37—72
Michael Wright 35-37—72
Stuart Appleby 36-37—73
Chad Campbell 37-36—73
Greg Chalmers 36-37—73
Ken Duke 36-37—73
Bob Estes 37-36—73
Harrison Frazar 35-38—73
Padraig Harrington 37-36—73
John Huston 37-36—73
Bernhard Langer 37-36—73
Justin Leonard 35-38—73
Rocco Mediate 38-35—73
Kenny Perry 37-36—73
Kirk Triplett 36-37—73
David Duval 37-37—74
Hiroyuki Fujita 38-36—74
Matt Gogel 36-38—74
Thongchai Jaidee 38-36—74
Brandt Jobe 36-38—74
Colin Montgomerie 35-39—74
Y.E. Yang 36-38—74
Stephen Ames 38-37—75
Paul Broadhurst 36-39—75
Jeff Maggert 38-37—75
Timothy O’Neal 37-38—75
Rod Pampling 40-35—75
Corey Pavin 37-38—75
Ken Tanigawa 38-37—75
David Toms 40-35—75
Billy Andrade 41-35—76
Woody Austin 41-35—76
John Daly 41-35—76
Mike Weir 36-40—76
Shane Bertsch 39-38—77
Alex Cejka 36-41—77
Chris DiMarco 39-38—77
Tom Lehman 40-37—77
Dicky Pride 38-39—77
John Senden 37-40—77
Thomas Bjorn 38-40—78
Scott Dunlap 38-40—78
Brian Gay 38-42—80
Stephen Dodd 40-42—82
Lee Janzen 43-39—82

