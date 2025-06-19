Kaulig Companies Championship Tour Scores

Thursday At Firestone Country Club – South Course Akron, Ohio Purse: $3.5 million Yardage: 7,248; Par: 70 First Round Ricardo…

Thursday

At Firestone Country Club – South Course

Akron, Ohio

Purse: $3.5 million

Yardage: 7,248; Par: 70

First Round

Ricardo Gonzalez 31-36—67 Soren Kjeldsen 35-32—67 Steven Alker 31-37—68 Stewart Cink 34-34—68 Retief Goosen 33-35—68 Steve Flesch 35-34—69 Mark Hensby 35-34—69 Cameron Percy 35-34—69 Tim Petrovic 36-33—69 Jason Caron 37-33—70 Darren Clarke 37-33—70 Fredrik Jacobson 34-36—70 Miguel Angel Jimenez 38-32—70 Billy Mayfair 36-34—70 Tom Pernice 34-36—70 Vijay Singh 37-33—70 Steve Allan 37-34—71 Angel Cabrera 36-35—71 K.J. Choi 34-37—71 Joe Durant 36-35—71 Paul Goydos 38-33—71 Richard Green 37-34—71 Robert Karlsson 37-34—71 Brett Quigley 38-33—71 Gene Sauers 36-35—71 Paul Stankowski 37-34—71 Kevin Sutherland 35-36—71 Boo Weekley 38-33—71 Michael Allen 37-35—72 Doug Barron 36-36—72 David Bransdon 34-38—72 Ernie Els 35-37—72 Jerry Kelly 35-37—72 Scott McCarron 35-37—72 Michael Wright 35-37—72 Stuart Appleby 36-37—73 Chad Campbell 37-36—73 Greg Chalmers 36-37—73 Ken Duke 36-37—73 Bob Estes 37-36—73 Harrison Frazar 35-38—73 Padraig Harrington 37-36—73 John Huston 37-36—73 Bernhard Langer 37-36—73 Justin Leonard 35-38—73 Rocco Mediate 38-35—73 Kenny Perry 37-36—73 Kirk Triplett 36-37—73 David Duval 37-37—74 Hiroyuki Fujita 38-36—74 Matt Gogel 36-38—74 Thongchai Jaidee 38-36—74 Brandt Jobe 36-38—74 Colin Montgomerie 35-39—74 Y.E. Yang 36-38—74 Stephen Ames 38-37—75 Paul Broadhurst 36-39—75 Jeff Maggert 38-37—75 Timothy O’Neal 37-38—75 Rod Pampling 40-35—75 Corey Pavin 37-38—75 Ken Tanigawa 38-37—75 David Toms 40-35—75 Billy Andrade 41-35—76 Woody Austin 41-35—76 John Daly 41-35—76 Mike Weir 36-40—76 Shane Bertsch 39-38—77 Alex Cejka 36-41—77 Chris DiMarco 39-38—77 Tom Lehman 40-37—77 Dicky Pride 38-39—77 John Senden 37-40—77 Thomas Bjorn 38-40—78 Scott Dunlap 38-40—78 Brian Gay 38-42—80 Stephen Dodd 40-42—82 Lee Janzen 43-39—82

