Kaulig Companies Championship Tour Scores

Friday
At Firestone Country Club – South Course
Akron, Ohio
Purse: $3.5 million
Yardage: 7,248; Par: 70
Second Round
|Steven Alker
|68-67—135
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|67-68—135
|Tim Petrovic
|69-66—135
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|70-66—136
|Fredrik Jacobson
|70-67—137
|Retief Goosen
|68-70—138
|Richard Green
|71-67—138
|Michael Wright
|72-66—138
|Angel Cabrera
|71-68—139
|K.J. Choi
|71-68—139
|Stewart Cink
|68-71—139
|Mark Hensby
|69-70—139
|Soren Kjeldsen
|67-72—139
|Darren Clarke
|70-70—140
|Justin Leonard
|73-67—140
|Cameron Percy
|69-71—140
|Gene Sauers
|71-69—140
|Jerry Kelly
|72-69—141
|Scott McCarron
|72-69—141
|Kenny Perry
|73-68—141
|Steve Allan
|71-71—142
|Stephen Ames
|75-67—142
|Doug Barron
|72-70—142
|Jason Caron
|70-72—142
|Ken Duke
|73-69—142
|Joe Durant
|71-71—142
|Steve Flesch
|69-73—142
|Timothy O’Neal
|75-67—142
|Brett Quigley
|71-71—142
|David Bransdon
|72-71—143
|Ernie Els
|72-71—143
|Paul Goydos
|71-72—143
|Brandt Jobe
|74-69—143
|Rod Pampling
|75-68—143
|Vijay Singh
|70-73—143
|Kevin Sutherland
|71-72—143
|Boo Weekley
|71-72—143
|Bob Estes
|73-71—144
|Bernhard Langer
|73-71—144
|Y.E. Yang
|74-70—144
|Woody Austin
|76-69—145
|Chad Campbell
|73-72—145
|David Duval
|74-71—145
|Harrison Frazar
|73-72—145
|Matt Gogel
|74-71—145
|Padraig Harrington
|73-72—145
|Colin Montgomerie
|74-71—145
|Corey Pavin
|75-70—145
|Tom Pernice
|70-75—145
|Paul Stankowski
|71-74—145
|Ken Tanigawa
|75-70—145
|Stuart Appleby
|73-73—146
|Hiroyuki Fujita
|74-72—146
|Thongchai Jaidee
|74-72—146
|Robert Karlsson
|71-75—146
|Billy Mayfair
|70-76—146
|Rocco Mediate
|73-73—146
|Greg Chalmers
|73-74—147
|Scott Dunlap
|78-69—147
|John Huston
|73-74—147
|Michael Allen
|72-76—148
|Paul Broadhurst
|75-73—148
|Alex Cejka
|77-71—148
|Kirk Triplett
|73-75—148
|Billy Andrade
|76-73—149
|Thomas Bjorn
|78-71—149
|Jeff Maggert
|75-74—149
|Dicky Pride
|77-72—149
|John Senden
|77-72—149
|David Toms
|75-74—149
|John Daly
|76-74—150
|Mike Weir
|76-75—151
|Shane Bertsch
|77-75—152
|Chris DiMarco
|77-75—152
|Brian Gay
|80-72—152
|Tom Lehman
|77-76—153
|Stephen Dodd
|82-72—154
|Lee Janzen
|82-74—156
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.