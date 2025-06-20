Live Radio
Kaulig Companies Championship Tour Scores

The Associated Press

June 20, 2025, 5:57 PM

Friday

At Firestone Country Club – South Course

Akron, Ohio

Purse: $3.5 million

Yardage: 7,248; Par: 70

Second Round

Steven Alker 68-67—135
Ricardo Gonzalez 67-68—135
Tim Petrovic 69-66—135
Miguel Angel Jimenez 70-66—136
Fredrik Jacobson 70-67—137
Retief Goosen 68-70—138
Richard Green 71-67—138
Michael Wright 72-66—138
Angel Cabrera 71-68—139
K.J. Choi 71-68—139
Stewart Cink 68-71—139
Mark Hensby 69-70—139
Soren Kjeldsen 67-72—139
Darren Clarke 70-70—140
Justin Leonard 73-67—140
Cameron Percy 69-71—140
Gene Sauers 71-69—140
Jerry Kelly 72-69—141
Scott McCarron 72-69—141
Kenny Perry 73-68—141
Steve Allan 71-71—142
Stephen Ames 75-67—142
Doug Barron 72-70—142
Jason Caron 70-72—142
Ken Duke 73-69—142
Joe Durant 71-71—142
Steve Flesch 69-73—142
Timothy O’Neal 75-67—142
Brett Quigley 71-71—142
David Bransdon 72-71—143
Ernie Els 72-71—143
Paul Goydos 71-72—143
Brandt Jobe 74-69—143
Rod Pampling 75-68—143
Vijay Singh 70-73—143
Kevin Sutherland 71-72—143
Boo Weekley 71-72—143
Bob Estes 73-71—144
Bernhard Langer 73-71—144
Y.E. Yang 74-70—144
Woody Austin 76-69—145
Chad Campbell 73-72—145
David Duval 74-71—145
Harrison Frazar 73-72—145
Matt Gogel 74-71—145
Padraig Harrington 73-72—145
Colin Montgomerie 74-71—145
Corey Pavin 75-70—145
Tom Pernice 70-75—145
Paul Stankowski 71-74—145
Ken Tanigawa 75-70—145
Stuart Appleby 73-73—146
Hiroyuki Fujita 74-72—146
Thongchai Jaidee 74-72—146
Robert Karlsson 71-75—146
Billy Mayfair 70-76—146
Rocco Mediate 73-73—146
Greg Chalmers 73-74—147
Scott Dunlap 78-69—147
John Huston 73-74—147
Michael Allen 72-76—148
Paul Broadhurst 75-73—148
Alex Cejka 77-71—148
Kirk Triplett 73-75—148
Billy Andrade 76-73—149
Thomas Bjorn 78-71—149
Jeff Maggert 75-74—149
Dicky Pride 77-72—149
John Senden 77-72—149
David Toms 75-74—149
John Daly 76-74—150
Mike Weir 76-75—151
Shane Bertsch 77-75—152
Chris DiMarco 77-75—152
Brian Gay 80-72—152
Tom Lehman 77-76—153
Stephen Dodd 82-72—154
Lee Janzen 82-74—156

