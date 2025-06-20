Kaulig Companies Championship Tour Scores

Friday At Firestone Country Club – South Course Akron, Ohio Purse: $3.5 million Yardage: 7,248; Par: 70 Second Round Steven…

Friday

At Firestone Country Club – South Course

Akron, Ohio

Purse: $3.5 million

Yardage: 7,248; Par: 70

Second Round

Steven Alker 68-67—135 Ricardo Gonzalez 67-68—135 Tim Petrovic 69-66—135 Miguel Angel Jimenez 70-66—136 Fredrik Jacobson 70-67—137 Retief Goosen 68-70—138 Richard Green 71-67—138 Michael Wright 72-66—138 Angel Cabrera 71-68—139 K.J. Choi 71-68—139 Stewart Cink 68-71—139 Mark Hensby 69-70—139 Soren Kjeldsen 67-72—139 Darren Clarke 70-70—140 Justin Leonard 73-67—140 Cameron Percy 69-71—140 Gene Sauers 71-69—140 Jerry Kelly 72-69—141 Scott McCarron 72-69—141 Kenny Perry 73-68—141 Steve Allan 71-71—142 Stephen Ames 75-67—142 Doug Barron 72-70—142 Jason Caron 70-72—142 Ken Duke 73-69—142 Joe Durant 71-71—142 Steve Flesch 69-73—142 Timothy O’Neal 75-67—142 Brett Quigley 71-71—142 David Bransdon 72-71—143 Ernie Els 72-71—143 Paul Goydos 71-72—143 Brandt Jobe 74-69—143 Rod Pampling 75-68—143 Vijay Singh 70-73—143 Kevin Sutherland 71-72—143 Boo Weekley 71-72—143 Bob Estes 73-71—144 Bernhard Langer 73-71—144 Y.E. Yang 74-70—144 Woody Austin 76-69—145 Chad Campbell 73-72—145 David Duval 74-71—145 Harrison Frazar 73-72—145 Matt Gogel 74-71—145 Padraig Harrington 73-72—145 Colin Montgomerie 74-71—145 Corey Pavin 75-70—145 Tom Pernice 70-75—145 Paul Stankowski 71-74—145 Ken Tanigawa 75-70—145 Stuart Appleby 73-73—146 Hiroyuki Fujita 74-72—146 Thongchai Jaidee 74-72—146 Robert Karlsson 71-75—146 Billy Mayfair 70-76—146 Rocco Mediate 73-73—146 Greg Chalmers 73-74—147 Scott Dunlap 78-69—147 John Huston 73-74—147 Michael Allen 72-76—148 Paul Broadhurst 75-73—148 Alex Cejka 77-71—148 Kirk Triplett 73-75—148 Billy Andrade 76-73—149 Thomas Bjorn 78-71—149 Jeff Maggert 75-74—149 Dicky Pride 77-72—149 John Senden 77-72—149 David Toms 75-74—149 John Daly 76-74—150 Mike Weir 76-75—151 Shane Bertsch 77-75—152 Chris DiMarco 77-75—152 Brian Gay 80-72—152 Tom Lehman 77-76—153 Stephen Dodd 82-72—154 Lee Janzen 82-74—156

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.