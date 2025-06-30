Jordan Hicks, the first piece of the Rafael Devers trade, activated by Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox activated right-handed reliever Jordan Hicks from the 15-day injured list Monday, bringing in…

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox activated right-handed reliever Jordan Hicks from the 15-day injured list Monday, bringing in their first piece of the Rafael Devers trade.

To make room for Hicks, they optioned right-hander Zack Kelly to Triple-A Worcester. Kelly left Sunday’s 5-3 loss to Toronto with right oblique tightness, but manager Alex Cora said before Monday’s game against Cincinnati that he was fine.

The 28-year-old Hicks was acquired along with left-handed pitcher Kyle Harrison and two prospects from San Francisco for Devers on June 15.

Hicks was on the IL with toe inflammation when he was picked up by the Red Sox and made two rehab appearances for Triple-A Worcester.

Also Monday, Boston reinstated infielder Marcelo Mayer from the bereavement list and optioned Nick Sogard to Worcester.

