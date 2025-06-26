Jofra Archer joins England squad for 2nd test against India

LONDON (AP) — Fast bowler Jofra Archer could play his first test in four years after he was added to…

LONDON (AP) — Fast bowler Jofra Archer could play his first test in four years after he was added to England’s squad on Thursday.

Archer joined up for the second test against India next week at Edgbaston. England leads the five-test series 1-0.

The 30-year-old played the last of his 13 tests in February 2021 in India.

Following his right thumb injury during the Indian Premier League, Archer played his first red-ball game in more than four years this week for Sussex in the English County Championship. He took 1-32 in 18 overs in his only bowling innings. He also batted once for 31 runs.

