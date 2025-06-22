Jamal Musiala back at training for Bayern Munich at Club World Cup after injury scare

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Star German midfielder Jamal Musiala is back training with Bayern Munich on Sunday after he went…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Star German midfielder Jamal Musiala is back training with Bayern Munich on Sunday after he went off only 25 minutes after entering Friday night’s Club World Cup match for Bayern Munich and was substituted by national team veteran Thomas Müller in the 82nd minute.

Musiala came on in the 57th minute against Boca Juniors. Originally, the concern was that Musiala might have sustained an injury, with coach Vincent Kompany saying after the game “he wanted to talk to the doctors first.”

The 22 year-old had been recovering from a torn hamstring during the Bundesliga season.

Musiala had not played since April and returned to Bayern training on May 7. Bayern and German national team coach Julian Nagelsmann decided not to select him to the squad during the UEFA Nations League semifinals in late May.

Musiala has already had a hat trick in this Club World Cup, in Bayern’s first game rout of Auckland City FC.

