Jake Munroe hits 2 out, drives in 5 and Louisville rips Miami 8-1 in super regional opener

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jake Munroe hit two home runs and drove in five runs, leading Louisville to an 8-1 victory over Miami on Friday in the opening game of the Louisville Super Regional.

Louisville took a 2-0 lead on two swings in the second inning — a first-pitch leadoff home run by Garret Pike followed by a solo home run by Munroe on a 2-0 count.

Louisville starter Patrick Forbes (4-2) breezed through 5 1/3 innings, with the exception of the third inning when he faced a bases-loaded jam with one out. He gave up a sacrifice fly by Renzo Gonzalez, then got the third out on a strikeout.

Louisville loaded the bases with one out in the third and scored two runs on a throwing error by the pitcher. The next batter, Munroe, followed with a three-run home run to left for a 7-1 lead. He picked up his fifth RBI with a sacrifice fly in the fourth.

Max Galvin had three hits for Miami. AJ Ciscar (6-2) allowed seven runs, six earned, in 2 1/3 innings.

First pitch was delayed by a weather for about half an hour. There was another weather delay with two out in the bottom of the eighth. When play resumed, Zion Rose flied out to end the eighth then Miami went down 1-2-3 on 11 pitches in the ninth.

This is the seventh super regional hosted by Louisville. The Cardinals have appeared in 10 super regionals overall.

Miami is playing in the super regional round for the 13th time and the first since 2016.

The Hurricanes (34-26) and Cardinals (39-21) finished ninth and 10th in the ACC regular season.

