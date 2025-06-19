Jac Caglianone goes deep twice for 1st homers in majors as Royals beat Rangers 4-1

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Top prospect Jac Caglianone went deep twice for his first two homers in the majors, and…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Top prospect Jac Caglianone went deep twice for his first two homers in the majors, and the Kansas City Royals finished their first three-game sweep at Texas since 2003 with a 4-1 win over the Rangers on Thursday.

Vinnie Pasquantino added a two-run shot, and Michael Wacha held the Rangers hitless until Wyatt Langford’s one-out single in the sixth. The right-hander allowed two hits and a run with five strikeouts in six innings.

Wacha (4-6) was the third Kansas City starter to win for the first time in June as part of the sweep, with the Royals coming off a 0-6 homestand that matched their longest losing streak of the season. Kansas City already had clinched its first series win in Arlington in 11 years.

Carlos Estévez pitched a perfect ninth for his AL-leading 21st save and second of the series.

Pasquantino’s team-leading 11th homer opened the scoring in the first off right-hander Shawn Armstrong, the starter in a bullpen game for Texas. A run of 11 consecutive scoreless appearances ended for Armstrong (2-2).

Caglianone greeted Jacob Latz with his first big league homer leading off the second. The 22-year-old won a lefty-lefty matchup with a 387-foot drive into the Texas bullpen in right-center field.

The 6-foot-5 Caglianone mastered the lefty-lefty thing again to start the ninth, sending Robert Garcia’s first pitch 439 feet over the Texas bullpen.

Latz went a career-high 5 2/3 innings, giving up three hits and a run.

Key moment

Adolis García was the potential tying run when Wacha got him on a popout to finish his outing in the sixth.

Key stat

Marcus Semien extended the longest hitting streak for the Rangers this season to 11 games with an RBI double in the sixth.

Up next

Both teams open road series Friday. RHP Michael Lorenzen (4-7, 4.91 ERA) is set to go for Kansas City against San Diego. Texas RHP Jacob deGrom (6-2, 2.19) is set to face Pittsburgh a day after his 37th birthday.

