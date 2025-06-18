Itoje captains Lions in tour opener against Argentina as Farrell delivers positive injury news

DUBLIN (AP) — Maro Itoje will captain the British & Irish Lions for the first time after being selected to…

DUBLIN (AP) — Maro Itoje will captain the British & Irish Lions for the first time after being selected to start the non-cap rugby international against Argentina in Dublin on Friday.

Itoje, who was chosen to lead the squad last month, was one of nine England players in the starting XV announced on Wednesday for the Lions’ tour opener, with Alex Mitchell and Fin Smith as the halfbacks.

“It’s going to be amazing,” said Itoje, who is also England captain. “It’s been very nice to be so warmly received here in Dublin.”

After the Argentina game, the Lions will fly to Australia for a nine-match tour featuring three tests against the Wallabies.

Ireland prop Tadhg Furlong was among the reserves against Los Pumas and will be given the opportunity to prove his fitness after struggling with a calf injury that ruled him out of Leinster’s victory over the Bulls in the United Rugby Championship final on Saturday.

The bench also included Ronan Kelleher, who will be involved against the Pumas six days after taking part in the URC final.

Lions coach Andy Farrell delivered some positive injury news, saying his squad was in “good shape” following concerns about the fitness of a few players.

Scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park is expected to be back to full fitness next week, Farrell said, adding that fullback Hugo Keenan was back running this week and center Huw Jones has returned to full training.

Asked what he wanted to see from the Lions against Argentina after spending less than two weeks together, Farrell said: “Cohesion, connection, an ability to attack the game from the off.

“You can give yourself any excuse as far as time together, etc, but we’ve had good prep and if you want to be a good Lions player, you’ve got to hit your straps straight from the off. We’re going to see these players compete.”

Argentina’s first of 13 matches this year comes seven months after its last — a loss to France in the autumn campaign. It will be Los Pumas’ first meeting with the Lions since 2005.

Three players among the reserves will wear the Argentina jersey for the first time if they come on: front-rowers Bautista Bernasconi and Boris Wenger and flyhalf Simon Benitez Cruz.

Lineups:

Lions: Marcus Smith, Tommy Freeman, Sione Tuipulotu, Bundee Aki, Duhan van der Merwe, Fin Smith, Alex Mitchell; Ben Earl, Jac Morgan, Tom Curry, Tadhg Beirne, Maro Itoje, Finlay Bealham, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ellis Genge. Reserves: Ronan Kelleher, Pierre Schoeman, Tadhg Furlong, Scott Cummings, Henry Pollock, Tomos Williams, Elliot Daly, Mack Hansen.

Argentina: Santiago Carreras, Rodrigo Isgro, Lucio Cinti, Justo Piccardo, Ignacio Mendy, Tomas Bathrobe, Gonzalo Garcia; Joaquin Oviedo, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Pablo Matera, Pedro Rubiolo, Franco Molina, Joel Sclavi, Julian Montoya (captain), Mayco Vivas. Reserves: Bautista Bernasconi, Boris Wenger, Francisco Coria Marchetti, Santiago Grondona, Joaquin Moro, Simon Benitez Cruz, Matias Moroni, Santiago Lamb

