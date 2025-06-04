Italy has another issue in defense with Gabbia ruled out before facing Haaland’s Norway

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Italy has another issue in defense before facing Erling Haaland and Norway on Friday in a…

AC Milan center back Matteo Gabbia was ruled out with a right calf issue on Wednesday and Daniele Rugani was called up as a replacement.

Italy was already without Francesco Acerbi, who turned down his call-up to the national team, and Alessandro Buongiorno, who left the training camp due to a right thigh injury.

Rugani spent last season on loan at Ajax and is set to return to Juventus. He hasn’t been called up by Italy since 2018.

It’s Italy’s first qualifier and the Azzurri are already trailing group leader Norway, which has a full six points and a plus-seven goal differential after beating Moldova 5-0 and Israel 4-2.

Italy hosts Moldova on Monday in Reggio Emilia.

