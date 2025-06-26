Islanders new GM eager to place stamp on team, projected to take D Schaefer No. 1 in NHL draft

Barely a month into his new role overseeing the New York Islanders, Mathieu Darche understands there is not much he…

Barely a month into his new role overseeing the New York Islanders, Mathieu Darche understands there is not much he can take credit for yet in placing his stamp on the franchise.

The 48-year-old first-time general manager was still employed by Tampa Bay in early May when the NHL lottery balls bounced the Islanders’ way, vaulting them 10 spots in the order to land the first pick at the draft in Los Angeles on Friday.

“I can’t even say it was the Darche luck,” he said with a laugh earlier this week.

The hard work of turning around an Islanders team that has missed the playoffs twice in the past four years, and not won a series since reaching the 2021 semifinals, starts now with New York anticipated to select defenseman Matthew Schaefer.

Though Darche won’t disclose his plans for No. 1, what is clear is the Islanders have the opportunity to add a young, NHL-ready cornerstone to a team that was just two points out contention before collapsing down the stretch with a 3-7-4 finish.

“I’m going to get a great player that’s going to push our organization forward and a player that hopefully plays for us for 15, 20 years,” he said, before being asked specifically about Schaefer.

“He’s an impressive young man,” Darche said of the two-way defenseman for the Erie Otters who has shown poise and perseverance after losing his mother to cancer amid other challenges. “He’s a hell of a player. He’s a great person. But having said that, there’s a lot of other kids at the draft that we met that are very impressive.”

The San Jose Sharks hold the second pick and are poised to add to a developing young core, which includes 2024 No. 1 pick Macklin Celebrini.

“It’s been some tough seasons for our fans, as well, to kind of get through. But I think we’re starting to turn the corner,” Sharks GM Mike Grier said of a team that has finished 29th or worse in four of the past six years since most recently reaching the playoffs.

Grier declined to speculate on who might go first, while noting the Sharks are in good spot to land an impact player at No. 2.

If Schaefer goes first, San Jose will have several options at center, with OHL Saginaw’s Michael Misa and Sweden’s Anton Frondell among the candidates.

Chicago is set to pick third, followed by Utah, which also jumped 10 spots in the order following the draft lottery. At No. 5 is Nashville, followed by Philadelphia — two teams that will have considerable influence on the selection process with three picks apiece in the opening round of a draft that concludes with rounds 2-7 on Saturday.

“There’s definitely a lot of ammo to try to do different things, and not necessarily moving up or down, but it could be acquiring for the future,” Flyers GM Danny Brier said.

The top talent

The top-ranked U.S.-born prospect is Boston College center James Hagens, who is from Long Island.

The consensus is the pool of top-tier-rated prospects goes seven deep, though there’s a debate over how teams rank players beyond Schaefer, Misa and Frondell. That means the intrigue at the draft is anticipated to start with Utah at No. 4.

Mammoth GM Bill Armstrong doesn’t buy it.

“It’s interesting because there’s so many things that can move, right?” said Armstrong, who added a top-line forward in acquiring JJ Peterka in a trade with Buffalo on Wednesday without sacrificing Utah’s draft position. “We’re in that process of exploring what’s going to come to us at 4, and I like what’s there.”

It’s teams like the Sabres, owners of the ninth pick, that are weighing their options to see how the first round unfolds.

“The intrigue and nervousness will be how we view the top six-seven and will one of those be there at nine for us?” Buffalo assistant GM Jerry Forton said.

Pool of prospects

This year’s pool of draft prospects is regarded as strong, but lacks a high-caliber star such as Celebrini, and with Canadian forward Gavin McKenna long-tabbed as the No. 1 pick next year.

Forwards are expected to dominate the top 10 selections beyond Schaefer, who is listed at 6-foot-2 and 186 pounds and considered an elite skater and a reliable defender with playmaking upside.

From Hamilton, Ontario, Schaefer has the chance to be the first OHL player to go No. 1 since 2015, when Erie star Connor McDavid was selected first by Edmonton.

“Nothing’s really kicked in too much right now because I don’t think about it too much,” Schaefer said Thursday. “I guarantee you tomorrow night, though, it for sure will.”

The Islanders have previously picked No. 1 four times, with John Tavares the most recent in 2009. The last time they took a defenseman atop the draft was 1973, and Denis Potvin helped them win the Stanley Cup four times in a row from 1980-83 on the way to the Hockey Hall of Fame.

New York, however, has lagged in first-round picks in recent years as a result of trades. This marks just the second time in six years the Isles have a first-round pick after selecting Cole Eiserman at No. 20 last year under Darche’s predecessor, Lou Lamoriello.

“Regardless of who we pick on Friday, we’ll get a special player that’s going to help the New York Islanders fairly quickly,” Darche said.

AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno and AP Sports Writer Greg Beacham contributed to this story.

