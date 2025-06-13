Ionescu leads New York against Indiana after 23-point performance

New York Liberty (9-0, 6-0 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (4-5, 4-5 Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

New York Liberty (9-0, 6-0 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (4-5, 4-5 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York Liberty plays the Indiana Fever after Sabrina Ionescu scored 23 points in the Liberty’s 85-66 win against the Chicago Sky.

Indiana went 11-9 in Eastern Conference action and 12-8 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Fever shot 45.6% from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range last season.

New York went 16-4 in Eastern Conference action and 32-8 overall during the 2024-25 season. The Liberty averaged 85.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.5 last season.

INJURIES: Fever: Caitlin Clark: out (quadriceps).

Liberty: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

