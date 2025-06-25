Injury-depleted Diamondbacks place Ildemaro Vargas on IL, give James McCann first start this season

CHICAGO (AP) — The injury-depleted Arizona Diamondbacks recalled infielder Blaze Alexander from Triple-A Reno and placed infielder Ildemaro Vargas on…

CHICAGO (AP) — The injury-depleted Arizona Diamondbacks recalled infielder Blaze Alexander from Triple-A Reno and placed infielder Ildemaro Vargas on the 10-day injured list with a right foot fracture before Wednesday’s series final against the Chicago White Sox.

Vargas suffered a broken fifth metatarsal when he was hit by a pitch from Mike Vasil in the second inning of Arizona’s 4-1 win Tuesday night. He is batting .286 with one home run and four RBIs in 10 games.

Catcher James McCann was playing in his first major league game of the season Wednesday, starting behind the plate. The 35-year-old signed with Arizona on Monday following his release from the Atlanta Braves.

McCann signed a minor league deal with the Braves on April 8 and was released Sunday. Over 41 games with Triple-A Gwinnett, he hit .297 with six homers and 30 RBIs.

McCann, who is in his 12th season in the majors, was selected to the 2019 All-Star Game. That season with the White Sox, he set career highs in hits (120), homers (18) and RBIs (60).

He has a .241 career batting average with 92 homers and 373 RBIs in 917 games with the Tigers, White Sox, Mets and Orioles.

“I’m glad he’s here,” manager Torey Lovullo said. “I’ve admired him from across the field through a couple of his organizations.”

The Diamondbacks remain without center fielder Corbin Carroll. The 2023 NL Rookie of the Year went on the injured list retroactive to Saturday with a chip fracture in his left wrist, and a timeline for his return is unknown.

Carroll hasn’t played since a pitch hit him in the left hand last Wednesday in Toronto.

Infielder Eugenio Suarez was still out the lineup Wednesday after being hit on the hand by a pitch from Shane Smith on Monday. First baseman Josh Naylor returned after injuring his shoulder on a swing Monday and sitting out Tuesday.

