Injured prop Tamaiti Williams withdraws from the New Zealand rugby squad to play France

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Prop Tamaiti Williams has withdrawn from New Zealand’s three-test series against France, the second injury loss from the squad revealed by All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson only a week ago.

Williams has a knee injury and follows backrower Wallace Sititi, who withdrew from the squad with an ankle injury. Both players will require surgery.

George Bower will join the squad in place of Williams and uncapped Crusaders backrower Christian Lio-Willie has replaced Sititi.

Robertson will announce his match-day lineup for the first test against France on Thursday. The All Blacks and France will meet at Dunedin on Saturday, in Wellington on July 12 and at Hamilton on July 19.

