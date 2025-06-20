Ingrid Engen joins Lyon after winning 13 trophies with Barcelona

LYON, France (AP) — Norway defender Ingrid Engen has joined the Lyon women’s team from Barcelona on a two-year deal,…

The 27-year-old Engen played 152 matches across competitions with Barcelona, winning 13 trophies during a four-season spell with the Catalan club. Those titles included the Women’s Champions League twice — 2023 and ’24 — as well as four Spanish leagues.

Lyon said Engen’s technical skills make her a versatile player capable of playing in the heart of the defense and in midfield.

Engen has been selected to play at the European Championship in Switzerland next month alongside her new Lyon teammate and fellow Norwegian, Ada Hegerberg.

