IndyCar XPEL Grand Prix at Road America Results

Sunday At Road America Plymouth, Wis. Lap length: 4.014 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (2) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 55…

Sunday

At Road America

Plymouth, Wis.

Lap length: 4.014 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 55 laps, Running.

2. (12) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.

3. (18) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.

4. (3) Kyle Kirkwood, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.

5. (15) Marcus Armstrong, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.

6. (23) Kyffin Simpson, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.

7. (7) David Malukas, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.

8. (13) Nolan Siegel, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.

9. (25) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.

10. (22) Rinus VeeKay, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.

11. (1) Louis Foster, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.

12. (4) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.

13. (24) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.

14. (8) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.

15. (9) Callum Ilott, 55, Running.

16. (16) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.

17. (11) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.

18. (20) Christian Rasmussen, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.

19. (19) Devlin DeFrancesco, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.

20. (6) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.

21. (14) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.

22. (21) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.

23. (27) Jacob Abel, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.

24. (5) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.

25. (10) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 30, Did not finish.

26. (26) Sting Ray Robb, Dallara-Chevrolet, 9, Did not finish.

27. (17) Robert Shwartzman, Dallara-Chevrolet, 3, Did not finish.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 116.696 mph.

Time of Race: 01:53:30.5917.

Margin of Victory: 2.1725 seconds.

Cautions: 5 for 12 laps.

Lead Changes: 11 among 9 drivers.

Lap Leaders: Foster 1-3, McLaughlin 4-11, Dixon 12-20, Simpson 21-22, Lundgaard 23-26, Kirkwood 27, Dixon 28-37, Palou 38-40, Rosenqvist 41-42, Malukas 43-44, Dixon 45-52, Palou 53.

Points: Palou 386, Kirkwood 293, O’Ward 275, Dixon 231, Rosenqvist 231, Lundgaard 228, Power 197, McLaughlin 190, Herta 184, Ferrucci 184.

