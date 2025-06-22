IndyCar XPEL Grand Prix at Road America Results

Sunday
At Road America
Plymouth, Wis.
Lap length: 4.014 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (2) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 55 laps, Running.
2. (12) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.
3. (18) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.
4. (3) Kyle Kirkwood, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.
5. (15) Marcus Armstrong, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.
6. (23) Kyffin Simpson, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.
7. (7) David Malukas, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.
8. (13) Nolan Siegel, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.
9. (25) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.
10. (22) Rinus VeeKay, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.
11. (1) Louis Foster, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.
12. (4) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.
13. (24) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.
14. (8) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.
15. (9) Callum Ilott, 55, Running.
16. (16) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.
17. (11) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.
18. (20) Christian Rasmussen, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.
19. (19) Devlin DeFrancesco, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.
20. (6) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.
21. (14) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.
22. (21) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.
23. (27) Jacob Abel, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.
24. (5) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.
25. (10) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 30, Did not finish.
26. (26) Sting Ray Robb, Dallara-Chevrolet, 9, Did not finish.
27. (17) Robert Shwartzman, Dallara-Chevrolet, 3, Did not finish.
___
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 116.696 mph.
Time of Race: 01:53:30.5917.
Margin of Victory: 2.1725 seconds.
Cautions: 5 for 12 laps.
Lead Changes: 11 among 9 drivers.
Lap Leaders: Foster 1-3, McLaughlin 4-11, Dixon 12-20, Simpson 21-22, Lundgaard 23-26, Kirkwood 27, Dixon 28-37, Palou 38-40, Rosenqvist 41-42, Malukas 43-44, Dixon 45-52, Palou 53.
Points: Palou 386, Kirkwood 293, O’Ward 275, Dixon 231, Rosenqvist 231, Lundgaard 228, Power 197, McLaughlin 190, Herta 184, Ferrucci 184.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.