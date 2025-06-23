Indiana visits Seattle on 3-game road skid

Indiana Fever (6-7, 6-5 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (9-5, 8-4 Western Conference) Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Indiana Fever (6-7, 6-5 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (9-5, 8-4 Western Conference)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Fever will attempt to break its three-game road losing streak when the Fever play Seattle Storm.

The Storm have gone 5-2 at home. Seattle ranks second in the WNBA with 22.6 assists per game led by Skylar Diggins averaging 6.1.

The Fever are 2-4 on the road. Indiana ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 19.5 assists per game led by Caitlin Clark averaging 8.9.

Seattle averages 83.1 points per game, 4.3 more points than the 78.8 Indiana allows. Indiana averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Seattle allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nneka Ogwumike is averaging 17.8 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Storm. Diggins is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games.

Aliyah Boston is averaging 14.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 blocks for the Fever. Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 6-4, averaging 84.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points per game.

Fever: 4-6, averaging 81.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

INJURIES: Storm: Katie Lou Samuelson: out for season (knee).

Fever: DeWanna Bonner: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.