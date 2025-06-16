Indiana hosts Connecticut after Clark’s 32-point game

Connecticut Sun (2-8, 2-5 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (5-5, 5-5 Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Connecticut Sun (2-8, 2-5 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (5-5, 5-5 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fever -15.5; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Fever hosts the Connecticut Sun after Caitlin Clark scored 32 points in the Indiana Fever’s 102-88 win over the New York Liberty.

Indiana finished 12-8 at home and 11-9 in Eastern Conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Fever averaged 85.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 87.7 last season.

Connecticut finished 14-6 in Eastern Conference play and 28-12 overall during the 2024-25 season. The Sun averaged 80.1 points per game last season, 38.6 in the paint, 18.6 off of turnovers and 10.8 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Fever: None listed.

Sun: Rayah Marshall: out (ankle).

