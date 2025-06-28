x-first half winner Thursday’s Games Spokane 12, Hillsboro 2 Tri-City at Vancouver, ppd. Eugene 8, Everett 2 Friday’s Games Tri-City…

x-first half winner

Thursday’s Games

Spokane 12, Hillsboro 2

Tri-City at Vancouver, ppd.

Eugene 8, Everett 2

Friday’s Games

Tri-City 3, Vancouver 2

Everett 3, Eugene 0

Spokane 9, Hillsboro 4

Saturday’s Games

Tri-City at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

Spokane at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.

Eugene at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tri-City at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

Spokane at Hillsboro, 4:05 p.m.

Eugene at Everett, 7:05 p.m.

_____

