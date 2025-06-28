x-first half winner
Thursday’s Games
Spokane 12, Hillsboro 2
Tri-City at Vancouver, ppd.
Eugene 8, Everett 2
Friday’s Games
Tri-City 3, Vancouver 2
Everett 3, Eugene 0
Spokane 9, Hillsboro 4
Saturday’s Games
Tri-City at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.
Spokane at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.
Eugene at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Tri-City at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.
Spokane at Hillsboro, 4:05 p.m.
Eugene at Everett, 7:05 p.m.
_____
