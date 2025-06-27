x-first half winner Wednesday’s Games Spokane 8, Hillsboro 1 Tri-City 5, Vancouver 4 Eugene 9, Everett 4 Thursday’s Games Spokane…

x-first half winner

Wednesday’s Games

Spokane 8, Hillsboro 1

Tri-City 5, Vancouver 4

Eugene 9, Everett 4

Thursday’s Games

Spokane 12, Hillsboro 2

Tri-City at Vancouver, ppd.

Eugene 8, Everett 2

Friday’s Games

Tri-City at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

Eugene at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tri-City at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

Spokane at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.

Eugene at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

