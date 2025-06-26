x-first half winner
Tuesday’s Games
Spokane 10, Hillsboro 3
Vancouver 6, Tri-City 3
Eugene 12, Everett 5
Wednesday’s Games
Spokane 8, Hillsboro 1
Tri-City 5, Vancouver 4
Eugene 9, Everett 4
Thursday’s Games
Spokane at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.
Tri-City at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
Eugene at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Tri-City at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.
Eugene at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
Spokane at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.
_____
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.