High-A Northwest League Glance

The Associated Press

June 26, 2025, 1:11 AM

x-first half winner

Tuesday’s Games

Spokane 10, Hillsboro 3

Vancouver 6, Tri-City 3

Eugene 12, Everett 5

Wednesday’s Games

Spokane 8, Hillsboro 1

Tri-City 5, Vancouver 4

Eugene 9, Everett 4

Thursday’s Games

Spokane at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.

Tri-City at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Eugene at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tri-City at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

Eugene at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

_____

