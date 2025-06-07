Hernandez gets go-ahead hit in 10th as Marlins outlast Morel, Rays 11-10

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jesús Sánchez had a three-run homer and a two-run double, and Heriberto Hernandez singled in the…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jesús Sánchez had a three-run homer and a two-run double, and Heriberto Hernandez singled in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning as the Miami Marlins outlasted Christopher Morel and the Tampa Bay Rays 11-10 on Saturday to snap a five-game losing streak.

Morel went 3 for 3 with two home runs, a double and four RBIs for the Rays, who had a four-game win streak halted.

Morel hit a three-run homer off Ryan Weathers, and Danny Jansen and Taylor Walls followed with back-to-back doubles for a 4-0 lead in the second inning. Weathers was hit in the head after his final warmup pitch to start the game on catcher Nick Fortes’ throw to second base and was pulled after three innings for precautionary reasons. Weathers is the son of former major league pitcher David Weathers.

Dan Myers and Fortes reached with singles off Taj Bradley in the third and Xavier Edwards drove in Myers with a one-out double. Sánchez followed with his fifth homer to tie it at 4-all.

Morel doubled against reliever Ronny Henriquez and Jansen homered for the fifth time three pitches later to put the Rays up 6-4 in the fourth.

The Marlins answered with a seven-run fifth as they batted around. Sánchez gave Miami a 7-6 lead with a two-run double. Liam Hicks doubled in two and Myers doubled in Hicks to make it 10-6. José Caballero threw out Myers at home to end the inning.

Morel hit his fifth homer with one out in the sixth off reliever Tyler Phillips and Walls followed with a two-run shot after Jansen singled to get the Rays within 10-9. Brandon Lowe’s 13th home run leading off the seventh against reliever Anthony Bender tied it at 10.

Bradley allowed seven runs on six hits in four innings. Mason Montgomery gave up three runs on five hits in an inning. Garrett Cleavinger (0-2) allowed Hernandez’s game-winning hit.

Rookie Cade Gibson (1-3) closed it out with two scoreless innings for his first win.

Key moment

Edwards threw out mandatory runner Kameron Misner at home on a grounder to second by Caballero to deny the Rays the tying run in the 10th.

Key stat

The Marlins’ staff ERA of 4.99 is the fourth-worst in the majors and leads only the Rockies (5.37) in the NL.

Up next

Rays RHP Drew Rasmussen (5-4, 2.14) starts Sunday’s finale. The Marlins haven’t announced their starter.

