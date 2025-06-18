Hawks GM Saleh names former Pelicans GM Graham as vice president of basketball operations

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh has bolstered his front office staff by naming former New Orleans…

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh has bolstered his front office staff by naming former New Orleans Pelicans general manager Bryson Graham as senior vice president of basketball operations.

Saleh on Wednesday also named former Philadelphia 76ers executive vice president Peter Dinwiddie as senior vice president of strategy and analytics.

Saleh was named general manager on April 21 after Landry Fields was fired.

The front office overhaul came after the Hawks finished 40-42 this season and missed the playoffs after going 0-2 in the play-in tournament.

“We are fortunate to be able to add Bryson and Peter to our leadership team,” Saleh said in a statement released by the Hawks. “Bryson is widely regarded as one of the league’s top young talent evaluators and Peter is one of the most strategic minds in the NBA.

“Ownership has empowered me to build a robust and dynamic front office, and adding two extremely talented, experienced and respected executives in Bryson and Peter is a home run for our group.”

Graham spent 15 seasons with the Pelicans, including the 2024-25 season as general manager. He rose through the team’s front office after being hired as an intern in the 2010-11 season and then served as player development director, director of college scouting and assistant general manager, among other positions.

Before serving as the 76ers vice president of basketball operations, Dinwiddie spent 14 seasons with the Indiana Pacers, including as the senior vice president of basketball operations.

The Hawks have two first-round picks in the NBA draft on June 25, at No. 13 and No. 22.

